Israel deploys checkpoint during cross-border move in south Syria

Israeli forces advanced into the southern countryside of Quneitra Province, establishing a temporary checkpoint and searching passersby without making any arrests, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Saturday.

According to SOHR, Israeli forces also entered the vicinity of Ofaniyah village, north of Quneitra, earlier today. The incursion involved 12 military vehicles that reportedly advanced from the al-Hamidiyah base, raising concern among residents.

Israel has not commented on the incident.

Quneitra, which borders the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, lies within the UN-monitored demilitarized zone established under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Israel has since maintained a military presence beyond the buffer zone, describing its cross-border operations as defensive actions to counter infiltration, arms smuggling, and the expansion of Iranian or allied forces near its northern frontier.

