Israeli forces raid home in Syria’s Quneitra

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli military vehicles entered the village of al-Samdaniyah al-Sharqiyah in Syria’s Quneitra province on Friday, Syrian state-run television reported.

According to Al-Ekhbariya, the forces raided and searched a civilian home, while Israeli aircraft conducted intensive flights over Quneitra and the neighboring province of Daraa. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Israel has not commented on the incidents.

The Israeli army has carried out frequent airstrikes and cross-border operations in Syria since the outset of the Bashar al-Assad regime, saying its actions are aimed at countering threats from Syrian forces and allied groups.

This week, the Israeli forces raided homes in the village of Suweisa, also in Quneitra, and carried out strikes on about ten military positions in the Damascus countryside, including Mount al-Mani’a in the al-Kiswah area and the Druze village of Deir Ali on the southern outskirts of the capital.