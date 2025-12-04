Israeli army stages new incursion into Quneitra villages

Shafaq News – Quneitra

On Thursday, Israeli forces entered two villages in northern Quneitra, southern Syria, local sources told Shafaq News.

The sources said a unit of three military vehicles moved into the villages of Eastern Samadaniyah and Ajraf without prior notice. The force set up a temporary checkpoint near a destroyed water reservoir before carrying out limited search operations.

The incursion followed a similar one 24 hours earlier into Western Sammadaniyah, where Israeli forces established a checkpoint at a junction leading to the villages of Al-Mushayrifa, Al-Saayida, and Ruwayhina in southern Quneitra.

Israeli drones also launched several strikes on areas surrounding the town of Beit Jinn in western rural Damascus, with attacks reported along the Bat Al-Ward road and on Bat Al-Ward hill.