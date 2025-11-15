Israeli forces raid village in western Daraa

Shafaq News – Damascus (Updated at 20:07)

Israeli forces advanced two military vehicles toward the outskirts of Koya in the Yarmouk Basin of western Daraa, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

The vehicles reportedly stopped briefly before withdrawing, with gunfire heard as they moved toward the al-Jazira outpost where Israeli forces have been stationed since the fall of the previous regime.

Earlier today, the SOHR noted that the Israeli army conducted more than 30 ground incursions in southern Syria during the first half of November, pushing into areas across Quneitra and western Daraa. Several operations involved tanks, armored vehicles, and engineering teams that set up temporary checkpoints to search civilians and restrict movement before pulling back.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has intensified its operations inside Syria, targeting depots, vehicles, and weapons sites, and expanding its presence within the buffer zone separating the Golan Heights from Syrian territory, including parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh).

