Israel deploys troops to key Quneitra hilltop in southern Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Monday, Israeli forces moved into Tel Abu Qubais in Quneitra, southern Syria, local sources told Shafaq News.

According to the sources, Israel deployed two Humvees and two troop carriers to the hilltop overlooking large areas of southern Syria, following limited Israeli patrol incursions in the villages of Al-Asha and Al-Asbah and repeated security alerts near the separation lines.

In Beit Jinn, in the southwestern Damascus countryside, several families moved over the past two days after residents heard military vehicles near the outskirts of the town, coinciding with Israeli helicopters flying overhead, the sources added.

Some families moved to nearby villages such as Beit Jinn Farm and Maghar Al-Mir, while others headed farther from the front lines in the Damascus countryside.

Clashes broke out in Beit Jinn on November 28 after an Israeli patrol detained three men, leaving 13 dead and over 20 injured, Syrian health officials told Shafaq News. The Israeli army said six of its soldiers were also wounded, three seriously.

Since the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has intensified its operations inside Syria, targeting depots, vehicles, and weapons sites, and expanding its presence within the buffer zone separating the Golan Heights from Syrian territory, including parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal Al-Sheikh).

