Shafaq News- Tunis

Iraq's national paragliding team won the 2026 Arab paragliding accuracy title on Saturday at the third Arab Air Sports Games in Tunisia, securing first place and the team trophy alongside gold and bronze medals in the individual competition.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Olympic Committee, the competition featured teams from eight Arab countries: Iraq, the UAE, Tunisia, Palestine, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Libya and Kuwait.

The committee praised the Iraqi team's performance in both the team and individual events, describing the results as another achievement for Iraqi sports in regional competitions.