Shafaq News- Basra

A wastewater treatment plant has begun operations in Al-Qurna district, Basra province, with a designed capacity of 70,000 cubic meters per day, provincial Projects Director Iyad Hadi told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Hadi said the plant consists of two treatment sections, each designed to process 35,000 cubic meters of wastewater daily and equipped with three main treatment basins.

The facility uses a multistage process to remove solid waste and suspended particles before biological treatment, in which bacteria growing on plastic discs break down organic pollutants. The water then undergoes sedimentation and final filtration.

According to Hadi, the treated water can be used for agricultural purposes, reducing the discharge of untreated sewage and providing an additional water resource for farming.

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