Shafaq News- Yerevan

Countries renewed commitments to protect global biodiversity at the COP17 talks in Armenia, but questions over how to finance those pledges remained unresolved, the New York Times said on Saturday.

The summit completed the first global review of progress under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, finding that the world remains off track on almost all of its 2030 targets. Governments adopted the “Yerevan Pathway,” calling for faster action on conservation, biodiversity finance, and reforms to subsidies harmful to nature.

The New York Times noted that funding remained a central obstacle, particularly for developing countries seeking greater support to meet conservation targets. The global framework calls for protecting 30% of the world’s land and waters and restoring 30% of degraded ecosystems by 2030.

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