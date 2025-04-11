Iraq launches paragliding event in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s national paragliding championship began on Friday in the northern province of Duhok, with 18 clubs from across the country taking part.

The four-day event, held once every two years, is taking place on Mount Zawa, which overlooks the city and rises approximately 300 meters. Participants launch from the mountain’s summit and aim to land at a designated area at its base known as “Point Zero.”

“Each club is fielding five athletes, bringing the total number of competitors to 82,” event organizer Wahid Saher Ramzi told Shafaq News. Five athletes will be selected at the end of the tournament to represent Iraq’s national team in upcoming international competitions, along with two reserves, he added.

Ramzi said Duhok was chosen as the host city due to its geography and terrain, which are considered “well-suited” for paragliding. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

Paragliding is a recreational and competitive air sport that emerged in the late 1970s in the French Alps. Unlike parachuting, it emphasizes controlled gliding, with pilots using a lightweight fabric wing and harness to navigate flight paths.

While known for its simplicity and accessibility, the sport carries risks associated with weather conditions, equipment failure, and pilot error. Safety protocols include certified training, helmet use, reserve parachutes, and GPS tracking. Most countries require formal licensing for competitive participation.