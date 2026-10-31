Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Navy reported on Saturday that an oil tanker had caught fire after allegedly striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier today, Iran's Fars news agency reported that a drone struck two fishing boats south of Qeshm Island, injuring two fishermen and leaving two others missing.

On Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that two oil tankers had caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to cross the strait.

The IRGC's claims came after the US military said it had cleared mines from the waterway's main shipping routes.