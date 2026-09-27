Shafaq News- Jeddah

Qatar secured a place in the Gulf Cup semifinals on Sunday after beating Yemen 1-0 for their second straight Group B victory.

Youssef Abdel Razzak scored the only goal in the 64th minute at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The win lifted Qatar to six points after they opened the tournament with a 2-0 victory over defending champions Bahrain, with Boualem Khoukhi and Hassan Al-Haydos scoring in the second half.

Yemen remain without a point after two matches, having opened their campaign with a 4-0 defeat to the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar conclude the group stage against the UAE on September 30, while Bahrain face Yemen. The top two teams in Group B advance to the semifinals.