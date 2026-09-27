Qatar seal Gulf Cup semifinal place
Shafaq News- Jeddah
Qatar secured a place in the Gulf Cup semifinals on Sunday after beating Yemen 1-0 for their second straight Group B victory.
Youssef Abdel Razzak scored the only goal in the 64th minute at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
هدف العنابي الأول 🇶🇦⚽️#خليجي_الديار_العربية27 pic.twitter.com/m8ZRrE8aTc— الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم (@QFA) September 27, 2026
The win lifted Qatar to six points after they opened the tournament with a 2-0 victory over defending champions Bahrain, with Boualem Khoukhi and Hassan Al-Haydos scoring in the second half.
Yemen remain without a point after two matches, having opened their campaign with a 4-0 defeat to the United Arab Emirates.
Qatar conclude the group stage against the UAE on September 30, while Bahrain face Yemen. The top two teams in Group B advance to the semifinals.