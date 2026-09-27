Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia defender Hassan Kadesh has been ruled out of the Gulf Cup with a thigh injury ahead of the September 29 final Group A match against Iraq, the Saudi national team said on Sunday.

The national team said Kadesh sustained the injury during Saturday's 3-0 victory over Oman, when he scored Saudi Arabia's second goal before leaving the match in the second half. Firas Al-Buraikan scored the other two as the hosts secured their second straight win and a place in the semifinals.

المدير الفني للمنتخب الوطني يستبعد اللاعب حسن كادش من معسكر الأخضر للإصابة 🔽#هذا_الأخضر pic.twitter.com/gE8zBTJEPI — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) September 27, 2026

Saudi Arabia lead Group A with six points, while Iraq are second with four after a 1-1 draw with Oman and a 3-2 victory over Kuwait. Iraq would overtake Saudi Arabia and finish top with a win on Tuesday.

Kadesh, an Al-Ittihad defender, was part of Saudi Arabia's squad at the 2026 World Cup but did not feature as the team exited in the group stage.

Saudi Arabia had already lost goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who was ruled out after suffering an injury during the opening 1-0 victory over Kuwait.

Iraq, meanwhile, closed Sunday's training session to the media and supporters as head coach Graham Arnold prepared his side for the final group match.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq meet at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.