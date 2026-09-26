Shafaq News- Jeddah

Saudi Arabia booked their place in the Gulf Cup 27 semifinals with a 3-0 win over Oman on Saturday, scoring all three goals before halftime to maintain their perfect start to the tournament in Jeddah.

The hosts took control from the opening minutes, with Firas Al-Buraikan putting Saudi Arabia ahead in the 11th minute. Hassan Kadesh doubled the lead seven minutes later, before Al-Buraikan struck again in the 34th minute to complete a dominant first half.

Oman looked for a way back after the break and put pressure on the Saudi defense, but the hosts held their shape and protected their three-goal advantage until the final whistle.

The result moved Saudi Arabia to six points at the top of Group A. Iraq are second with four points, while Oman have one point and Kuwait remain bottom without a point.