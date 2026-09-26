Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad is set for five days of protests beginning Sunday, with demonstrators demanding public-sector jobs, inclusion in Iraq’s 2027 budget and action on education, employment and legal rights.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News, three protests are scheduled for Sunday, September 27. University students are expected to gather at 9:00 a.m. outside the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, calling on authorities to hold off on raising admission thresholds at public and private universities.

At the same time, members of the “Fajr (Dawn) Iraq” engineers group are due to protest outside the Finance Ministry, demanding government jobs and inclusion in the 2027 budget.

Employees placed on compulsory leave are also expected to demonstrate at 8:00 a.m. outside the Ministry of Water Resources, demanding reinstatement.

On Monday, September 28, staff from Karkh Central Prison plan to protest at 8:00 a.m. outside the Justice Ministry over delays in disbursing the “National Alliance grant.”

On Tuesday, September 29, Interior Ministry applicants who completed screening for contract and permanent posts are expected to demonstrate at 8:00 a.m. outside the Finance Ministry, demanding appointments.

Holders of postgraduate degrees and top-ranking graduates from the third batch are also due to gather at Al-Faris Al-Arabi Square before marching toward Gate 9 of the Green Zone, demanding government jobs and inclusion in the 2027 budget.

Read more: 250K graduates annually amid 20% youth unemployment

On Wednesday, September 30, families of prisoners and missing persons are expected to demonstrate at the Khartoum Intersection, calling for the passage of a general amnesty law.

The protest series is set to conclude on Thursday, October 1, with two demonstrations. Engineering graduates from Dhi Qar are due to gather at 7:00 a.m. outside the Finance Ministry to demand jobs, while oil engineers are expected to protest at 8:00 a.m. outside the Oil Ministry over the same demand.

Read more: As protests multiply, Iraqis ask whether the street still moves the state