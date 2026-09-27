Shafaq News- Sanaa

Forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government said on Sunday that they carried out 756 operations against military targets over the past 72 hours, saying four Iranian experts were killed and 2,316 Houthi (Ansarallah) fighters were killed or wounded across several front lines.

The four Iranians specialized in operating and launching drones and missiles, military spokesperson Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said in a statement.

pic.twitter.com/JH7xV0YUCd — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) September 27, 2026

Neither Iran nor the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, have commented on the claim.

On Saturday, the Yemeni military said it had observed the Houthis using Iranian air-defense weapons in ways that “threaten civilian aviation and international air routes” over the southern Red Sea.

Clashes between government forces and the Houthis are continuing across several fronts, including Taiz, Lahij, Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda.

The fighting is part of an escalation that began in early July 2026, the most extensive since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022 ushered in a period of relative calm.

Fighting intensified in September as the Houthis seized several key positions in Hodeidah and Taiz provinces, including the strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha and Mayun Island, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

More than 130,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of September, with Taiz accounting for more than 60% of the total, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Separately, the UN Human Rights Office has documented 110 civilian casualties, including 28 deaths and 82 injuries, while warning that the actual toll could be higher because insecurity and access constraints have hampered verification.

UNHCR has warned that further fighting could force more Yemenis from their homes and drive additional refugee movements across the Gulf of Aden toward Djibouti and Somalia.

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