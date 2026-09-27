Shafaq News- Tehran

An unnamed source close to Iran's negotiating team denied reports that a new round of indirect talks with the United States would begin on Monday, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency, hours after US President Donald Trump said he expected further talks this week.

The source also claimed that US and Arab media were circulating unverified reports about the talks to “curb increases in oil prices” and benefit Trump ahead of US elections.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump told Axios that he expected US negotiators to hold further talks with Iran this week.

Two regional sources also told Axios that another round of indirect dialogue could take place as early as Monday, although no talks have been formally announced.

The conflicting accounts come after Trump said on Saturday that he had rejected Iran’s latest proposal, which was conveyed during indirect negotiations in New York.