Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Baghdad is seeking exemptions from US sanctions to restore civilian flights with Iran, as Tehran presses for the restrictions to be lifted and Iraqi airports face warnings over servicing sanctioned Iranian airlines.

Political researcher Saeed Shaverdi said that Tehran expects neighboring countries, particularly Iraq, not to comply with unilateral US sanctions, and Baghdad should “explain the nature” of its relationship with Iran to Washington rather than implement the measures in full.

Flight restrictions also directly affect Iraqi students in Iran, religious visitors traveling to Qom and Mashhad, and patients seeking treatment, Iranian affairs researcher Saleh Al-Qazwini cautioned.

According to Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq, talks with Baghdad are continuing, and Tehran has submitted proposals on restoring flights. He told Iranian media that about 12,000 to 13,000 people normally travel between the two countries each day on Iranian airlines.

Iranian pilgrims have meanwhile continued traveling to Iraq through land crossings. Morteza Aghaei, deputy for holy sites at Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, said pilgrims would continue traveling through Mehran, Khosravi, Shalamcheh, and Chazabeh, while passengers with air bookings could switch to land travel and recover the fare difference.

The disruption followed US sanctions announced on Sept. 8 against 36 Iran-related aviation targets, including 27 airlines, and warnings that foreign companies providing services to sanctioned carriers could face penalties.

On September 27, a senior Iraqi government source told Shafaq News that Washington had directly warned Baghdad that Iraqi airports and companies servicing sanctioned Iranian airlines could face US sanctions. According to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s office, Baghdad was holding direct talks with Washington to secure exemptions for some airports and restore flights for medical treatment, education, religious visits, and other civilian travel.

Najaf Provincial Council member Taif Al-Hatami separately told Shafaq News that no decision had been issued to exempt Najaf International Airport from the suspension, rejecting reports that services could resume within 24 hours. Senior Iraqi officials were pressing external parties to lift the restrictions on the airport, but no timetable had been set.

In a limited exception on Sunday, an Iranian VIP flight carrying six Iraqi passengers received permission to land at Baghdad International Airport. Iraqi authorities have not announced receiving a broader US exemption allowing regular Iranian airline services to resume.

Coordination with Washington could protect Iraqi airports and aviation companies from sanctions risks, while negotiations with Tehran were needed to prevent Iraqi airports from becoming an “arena of confrontation,” Iraqi political analyst Mujashaa Al-Tamimi told Shafaq News.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary bloc, was expected to meet Al-Zaidi on Sunday to discuss the flight suspension and its domestic political repercussions. Iran-aligned Iraqi factions have also opposed the restrictions, with Harakat Al-Nujaba threatening airport sit-ins unless flights resume and Kataib Hezbollah calling for expanded trade with Iran in response to US pressure.

Read more: US sanctions reshape Iraq-Iran travel, airline operations