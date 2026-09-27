Shafaq News- Jeddah

The United Arab Emirates secured a place in the Gulf Cup semifinals on Sunday after beating defending champions Bahrain 3-0 in their second Group B match.

Ousmane Camara opened the scoring in the 30th minute at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah before Guilherme Bala doubled the lead in the 66th. Ali Saleh completed the victory with a third goal in the 88th.

The win lifted the UAE to six points from two matches, secured their semifinal place with one round remaining, and eliminated Bahrain. The UAE lead Group B on goal difference ahead of Qatar, who also have six points, while Yemen have also been eliminated.

The UAE face Qatar in their final group match on September 30, with first place in Group B at stake.