Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s Najaf International Airport has not been exempted from the suspension on Iranian flights, provincial council member Taif Al-Hatami told Shafaq News on Sunday, rejecting reports that services could resume within 24 hours.

Al-Hatami said senior Iraqi officials were pressing external parties to lift the restrictions on Najaf Airport, but no timetable had been set.

Najaf suspended all flights to and from Iran on September 25 until further notice. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s office has said Baghdad is holding talks with Washington to secure exemptions for some Iraqi airports and restore flights for medical treatment, education, religious visits, and other civilian travel.

The suspension followed US sanctions imposed on September 8 against 36 targets linked to Iran’s aviation sector, including 27 Iranian airlines.

Read more: Iraq-Iran flights: US sanctions put Baghdad under pressure