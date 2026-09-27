Three ISIS suspects arrested in Iraq's Al-Sulaymaniyah
Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah
Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said it had arrested three suspected members of ISIS in Al-Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdistan Region, acting on court warrants.
Two of the suspects had entered the province on the day of the operation, while the third lived there, the CTS said in a statement on Monday.
Read more: Two ‘terrorists’ killed in Kirkuk clashes
جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب يلقي القبض على ثلاثة متهمين بالإرهاب في السليمانية==============تمكن أبطال جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب وفقاً لاوامر قضائية من إلقاء القبض على ثلاثة متهمين بالانتماء إلى عصابات داعش الإرهابية في محافظة السليمانية، دخل اثنان منهم اليوم إلى المحافظة، فيما يقيم المتهم pic.twitter.com/wgtq3sSy4Y— جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب (@iraqicts) September 27, 2026