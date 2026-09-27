Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said it had arrested three suspected members of ISIS in Al-Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdistan Region, acting on court warrants.

Two of the suspects had entered the province on the day of the operation, while the third lived there, the CTS said in a statement on Monday.

Read more: Two ‘terrorists’ killed in Kirkuk clashes