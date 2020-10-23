I’m delightful with the US sanctions, The Iranian ambassador to Iraq said

Shafaq News / The Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, confirmed, on Friday, Tehran's support for the "axis of resistance" despite the US sanctions.

Iranian media quoted Masjedi as saying, "I am very delightful after the US imposed sanctions against me. This American move strengthened my activities to achieve the goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The Iranian ambassador to Iraq added, "Cooperation with the Revolutionary Guards and the Quds Force is a source of pride," stressing that "the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the axis of resistance will continue despite all US sanctions."

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it was imposing sanctions on six Iranian entities for being “complicit in foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

These included the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, two leaders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Nabil Kaouk and Hassan Baghdadi.

The United States blacklisted Iraj Masjedi, Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, saying he has for years overseen the training and support of Iraqi militia groups which are responsible for attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

“In his current capacity, Masjedi has exploited his position as the Iranian regime’s ambassador in Iraq to obfuscate financial transfers conducted for the benefit of the IRGC-QF,” Treasury said in a statement, referring to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.



