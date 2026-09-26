Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is holding talks with the United States to exempt some Iraqi airports from US measures targeting Iranian airlines, seeking to restore flights for humanitarian and civilian travel, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s office said on Saturday.

The government said the request would allow flights to resume for medical treatment, education, religious visits, and other civilian needs.

On September 8, the US Treasury announced sanctions against 36 targets linked to Iran’s aviation sector, including 27 Iranian airlines. It also suspended three Iran-related aviation authorizations and warned that foreign firms providing services to sanctioned carriers could face serious consequences, including possible exclusion from the US financial system.

Air travel between Iraq and Iran effectively halted this week after ground-handling companies stopped servicing Iran-linked flights at Iraqi airports, citing concerns over US penalties. No nationwide Iraqi halt had initially been announced, although Najaf, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah airports later suspended flights to and from Iran.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on September 25 that Baghdad had notified Tehran of a ban on Iranian airlines and intended to discuss the US sanctions with Washington in an effort to restore aviation services.