Shafaq News- Bangkok

Bangkok authorities on Saturday declared all 50 districts disaster areas after more than 24 hours of heavy rain flooded roads across the Thai capital.

Rainfall exceeded 150 millimeters in some parts of the city, Reuters reported. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the flooding posed a risk to lives and had damaged public and private property.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, an active low-pressure system over central Thailand, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon, would bring heavy to very heavy rain to Bangkok and surrounding areas through September 27, warning of possible flash floods and overflowing waterways.