Iraq’s Saladin bridge failure strands residents post-flooding

Shafaq News- Saladin

The collapse of the Zarka Bridge, along with heavy rainfall and flash floods, has left people in Tuz Khurmato struggling to reach Tikrit and other areas in Iraq’s Saladin province, Shafaq News learned on Monday.

The bridge is the main link between Tuz Khurmato and Amerli districts to Tikrit, normally a 30-minute drive. With the bridge out of service, travelers must detour via Al-Safra or Kirkuk–Al-Rashad, extending the journey to nearly three hours. Although authorities built a temporary dirt road, strong water flow through the valley continues to make crossing unsafe.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Yas Al-Bayati, a resident of Tuz Khurmato, described the bridge as “a vital artery,” attributing its collapse to poor construction quality.

Amani Hussein, another local, criticized the provincial administration for failing to provide timely solutions, noting the daily hardships faced by patients, students, and government employees.

A source familiar with the issue previously informed our agency that heavy rains raised water levels in the Zarka Valley above normal. Soil saturation and runoff from surrounding mountains continue to make temporary roads unsafe.

The source added that the province’s Roads and Bridges Department is planning a new, higher-standard bridge designed to withstand seasonal floods, pending financial allocations and approval from higher authorities.

Read more: Mercy or misery? Iraq’s downpour restores hope