Twelve reported missing amid flash floods in Morocco

Shafaq News/ Flash floods in southern Morocco have caused widespread devastation, with the destruction of several homes and many reported missing.

Details from several news reports show that in Tata, 12 people are missing due to the flood that swept through the area.

The region also witnessed the collapse of at least seven houses.

In Douar Smougen, within the Marrakech-Safi region, 12 people have also been reported missing due to floods, while in Tiznit two people have died and two others were rescued.

Tafraout also witnessed the death of an elderly person due to the floods, and authorities in all affected regions continue search and rescue operations.

In the past few days, Morocco’s weather office issued a series of weather alerts, forecasting strong thunderstorms and wind in various regions.

On Friday, the Ministry of Equipment urged road and highway users in Morocco to exercise caution and vigilance amid stormy weather conditions.

Low visibility or even the absence of visibility is anticipated under the predicted weather conditions, the ministry added.

On Saturday, the weather office issued a new alert, forecasting very heavy thunderstorms that will continue until Sunday night.