Shafaq News

Yemen's Houthis said Thursday they had captured Mocha, a Red Sea port held for years by government-aligned forces, carrying the country's long civil war to the edge of Bab al-Mandeb —one of the world's most heavily used shipping lanes. It is a major escalation from the relative calm that followed the UN-brokered truce in April 2022, and it arrives as Yemen's war is drawn into the wider standoff between Washington and Tehran, with consequences that reach as far as Iraq.

The Houthis, formally Ansarallah, control Yemen's capital and much of its north, and have turned a coastal advance into a strategic threat. Whoever holds the ground near Bab al-Mandeb, the strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, sits astride a passage that a large share of global maritime trade cannot avoid. That is why a single port town, in a war the world had largely stopped watching, now registers well beyond Yemen.

For most of four years, it had gone quiet. The 2022 truce froze the front lines and held, in rough form, long after its formal terms lapsed. That calm began eroding in July with a broad ground offensive in Taiz, Hodeidah, Marib, Jawf, and Bayda, alongside Houthi strikes on southern Saudi Arabia at a scale the kingdom had not faced in years. The war is no longer confined to internal battle lines. The Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Saudi territory have all become part of the equation.

The Houthis said they had also retaken the Hays–Khokha axis linking Taiz and Hodeidah, reversing gains Yemen’s internationally recognized government had claimed days earlier. Fighting intensified across the western Taiz fronts. Col. Majid al-Nazili, a spokesman for government forces, said his side would use "all weapons" against any Houthi movement inside what he called a designated "kill zone," and warned civilians off the Taiz–Mocha road until further notice.

The Houthi military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, countered that his forces had repelled a government formation in Taiz with locally made missiles.

Each side's map is its own; the one point of agreement is that the coast is contested and moving.

Myles Caggins, a retired US Army colonel and former spokesman for the US-led coalition against ISIS, read the Mocha claim as a gain of real and symbolic weight for the Houthis. The position lets them menace ships near Bab al-Mandeb, he told Shafaq News, and it hands the government a tactical and psychological defeat.

He expected the site's value to invite Saudi and other airstrikes aimed at “dislodging them.” But he drew a firm line between seizing a port and controlling a strait: dominating traffic through Bab al-Mandeb would demand holding coastal footholds, islands, and passages, and sustaining the ability to threaten shipping over time, a far harder task than taking Mocha.

Mocha's strategic importance also raises the prospect of a wider regional response. Malik Francis, a political analyst and a member of the US Republican Party, argued that events have already outgrown another round of the Yemen war.

The Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb are no longer merely waterways, he told Shafaq News, they are now fixtures of regional and international security. “Turning the strait into a pressure card and targeting international navigation could pull new actors in.”

Saudi Arabia has every right to defend itself, he added, but force alone offers no durable exit, and Riyadh's interest lies in a stable Yemen rather than a hostile neighbor. He noted that the kingdom's security partnerships with Turkiye and Pakistan mean any major strike on its territory could widen the circle by shifting the war from a Houthi–Saudi contest into a web of alliances, and from one front into several.

Those partnerships are already in motion. Saudi, Pakistani, and Iranian sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Islamabad had relayed a Saudi warning to Tehran to rein in Houthi attacks before the confrontation spreads. The step gains weight against reported Saudi–Turkish–Pakistani security coordination, though Islamabad has said its role would be limited to defending Saudi soil and would not extend to combat inside Yemen.

The alarm reached the Security Council itself. Hans Grundberg, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, warned an emergency session Thursday that the escalation could spill past Yemen's borders unless it is contained, and pressed the Houthis to halt their attacks and return to talks. He said the group's strikes had killed civilians, among them children, and had driven roughly 11,400 families from their homes across the country.

Iraq enters this picture from a different place than it has before. Saleh al-Shazar, a professor of international relations, said the post-2003 vacuum in Iraq widened Iran's regional reach while several Arab states kept their distance from Baghdad.

Iraq has drifted closer to the Iranian axis politically, he said, yet it still pursues a policy of self-distancing: staying out of regional fights and keeping its balance between the larger powers. Its own history of war, from the fight against ISIS to earlier Gulf conflicts, leaves both state and society reluctant to sign onto new military blocs.

“Regional defense arrangements do not automatically fold Iraq in: parliament must ratify any treaty, and the pacts on the table remain defensive rather than binding commitments,” he said.

Yemen, though, carries its own logic. The ideological and military bond between the Houthis and Iran makes it a genuine player in any wide confrontation, al-Shazar said, above all through its ability to disrupt shipping. And any eventual settlement with Iran could include the Houthis alongside Hezbollah in Lebanon and armed factions in Iraq —meaning the current military track does not foreclose a return to politics if the major parties reach an understanding.

The implications also extend to Iraq. The escalation has also fueled concerns that pressure around Bab al-Mandeb could become another front in the broader US-Iran confrontation, alongside tensions near the Strait of Hormuz.

September 30 has been linked both to the end of the Global Coalition's mission and to efforts to bring faction weapons under state control, although Iraqi officials and political forces have since debated whether the weapons process must be completed by that date. A wider regional conflict would make that process more difficult as Iraq seeks to balance its ties with Iran, the United States, and Gulf states.

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions

The Houthi advance therefore poses an indirect but significant risk to Iraq. Further escalation around Bab al-Mandeb could widen the US-Iran confrontation, strengthen arguments by armed factions for retaining their weapons, and make Baghdad's effort to stay outside the conflict increasingly difficult.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.