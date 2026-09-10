Shafaq News- Algiers

Algeria will close its airspace to all UAE-registered civilian and military aircraft starting Friday, September 11, following its decision to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, the Algerian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

The closure will take effect at midnight. Commercial passenger flights between the UAE and Houari Boumediene International Airport in Algiers will remain exempt until the end of 2026, when the current agreement expires, according to the ministry.

Responding to Algeria’s decision to cut diplomatic ties, the UAE said it valued its relations with all countries and remained committed to developing them. “The UAE expresses hope that this decision will be temporary, in a manner that preserves the fraternal ties between the two brotherly peoples.”