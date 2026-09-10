Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Thursday that it struck a US unmanned surface vessel at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and “thwarted its hostile mission.”

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the roughly seven-meter Saildrone Explorer can remain at sea for extended periods and carries cameras, communications equipment and sensors for reconnaissance, surveillance and maritime domain awareness. The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Task Force 59 have previously used the vessel, Tasnim said, adding that it was currently being operated by a unit near Oman’s Musandam Peninsula after reportedly being relocated when Iranian attacks put US naval facilities in Bahrain out of service.

Tasnim quoted IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri saying that a US military Saildrone unmanned surveillance vessel, hull number 5838, was struck in the Strait of Hormuz. “The Strait is closed and under our intelligence surveillance and smart control. Any hostile activity will be targeted.”

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that 96 commercial vessels had been rerouted to ensure full compliance with restrictions since the naval blockade on Iran resumed on July 14.