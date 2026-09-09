Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese Army said on Wednesday that its units had begun taking measures to establish operational control in designated areas in southern Lebanon, in coordination with the military coordination group for Lebanon.

Israeli continued attacks, demolitions and explosions in southern Lebanon violated international law, threatened existing understandings and arrangements, hindered its efforts to restore stability, and violated Lebanon’s sovereignty and security, the army stated, adding that as a part of the measures, it established six fixed checkpoints and 13 observation posts on roads leading to and inside the towns of Zawtar al-Gharbiya, Frun and Srifa. It also deployed foot and vehicle patrols around the clock.

“The measures included removing and confiscating weapons and unexploded ordnance, while preventing the presence of armed groups and unauthorized activities in accordance with Lebanese law.”

The army said it had seized about 1,818 weapons and ammunition items, including 10 rocket-launching platforms, seven rockets, six drones, 10 aerial bombs, and about 1,560 small-arms ammunition items, along with a large number of mines and explosive devices.

“Units had reopened roads covering a total of about 12 kilometers and searched several homes in accordance with Lebanese law and with the consent of their owners,” the army noted, adding that residents had cooperated with its efforts to remove hazards and war remnants.

في ظل التطورات الأخيرة، يهم قيادة الجيش أن توضح ما يلي: ​في موجة جديدة من الاعتداءات المدانة والواسعة على لبنان، صعّد الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مدى الأيام الماضية استهداف المناطق السكنية والمؤسسات، مُوقعًا عددًا كبيرًا من الشهداء والجرحى، آخرهم اثنا عشر شهيدًا على الأقل، بينهم… — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) September 9, 2026

In Zawtar al-Gharbiya, about 70% of residents had been able to return to the town and inspect their properties, while only 16% had permanently resettled, representing about 60 families out of 450, the army said. It added that 85% of homes had been destroyed and 15% partially damaged.

The army accused Israeli forces of failing to comply with the framework agreement, saying it had recorded about 7,700 violations since the agreement was signed on June 26, 2026. It also reported gunfire near army personnel and patrols.

Repeated attacks and violations, particularly the latest incidents, had caused a new wave of displacement from areas previously considered safe, undermining the army’s credibility inside Lebanon and before the international community. “Ending the attacks and violations was essential to completing its deployment and carrying out its duties under the framework agreement,” the army stressed.

Read more: A weapons-free Srifa: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe