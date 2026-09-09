Shafaq News- Tehran

The United States and Europe would achieve nothing through the IAEA Board of Governors’ resolution other than undermining the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Wednesday.

Kazem Gharibabadi said the resolution was the result of a process that began with attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and the disruption of routine IAEA verification activities, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

“They attack Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities, disrupt routine verification, and then use that disruption as a pretext to pass a resolution at the Board of Governors,” he said in a separate statement.

به تأسیسات هسته‌ای تحت پادمان ایران حمله می‌کنند، روند عادی راستی‌آزمایی را مختل می‌کنند و بعد همان اختلال را دستاویز صدور قطعنامه در شورای حکام قرار می‌دهند. با این فضاسازی ها نه می توانید شکست سیاست ها و اقدامات خود را جبران کنید و نه می توانید در شورای امنیت کاری از پیش ببرید. — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) September 9, 2026

Earlier today, diplomats said the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors referred Iran to the United Nations Security Council for the first time in 20 years over what they said was Tehran’s failure to meet its nuclear non-proliferation obligations.

The move followed an earlier resolution adopted on June 12 last year, one day before Israel began striking Iranian nuclear facilities. The United States joined the attacks shortly afterward.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) reported that construction at Iran’s underground Pickaxe Mountain complex reached its highest level since work began in 2020, according to satellite imagery. The facility, located about two kilometers south of the Natanz uranium enrichment site, was initially announced by Iran as an underground centrifuge assembly complex.

The analysis could neither confirm nor rule out reports that Iran transferred centrifuges to the site. CSIS said ongoing construction and the absence of heightened internal security or non-construction vehicles suggest the facility is not currently capable of uranium enrichment, if that is its intended purpose.