Shafaq News- Liverpool

Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield on Wednesday, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring the winner in Andoni Iraola’s first Champions League match as Reds head coach.

Marcos Llorente put Atletico ahead in the 17th minute before Dominik Szoboszlai equalized five minutes before halftime. Mac Allister completed the comeback in the 50th minute with a powerful strike from outside the area past Jan Oblak.

Llorente’s goal extended his unusual Champions League record at Anfield, where he has scored five times in the competition, including twice in Atletico’s extra-time win in March 2020 and another brace in a 3-2 defeat last season.

The victory gave Iraola a winning start in Europe after replacing Arne Slot in June and marked Liverpool’s second consecutive competitive win.

Liverpool have now beaten Atletico in four straight Champions League meetings. Their previous encounter at Anfield came in September 2025, when Virgil van Dijk scored a stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory after Llorente struck twice.