Shafaq News

The Champions League returns on Tuesday with Real Madrid hosting Inter, before Liverpool face Atletico Madrid and Napoli meet Arsenal across an 18-match opening week.

The 2026/27 campaign is the third under UEFA’s 36-team league format, with Matchday 1 running from September 8 to 10.

Tuesday: Mourinho Faces Former Club

Real Madrid host Inter at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Jose Mourinho begins his second Champions League spell with Madrid against the club he led to the 2010 title.

Madrid enter after a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis, their first loss under Mourinho this season.

Manchester City travel to Porto, Borussia Dortmund host Villarreal, Club Brugge face Aston Villa, Lille meet Real Betis, and AEK Athens play LASK.

Wednesday: PSG Chase the Third

Back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain open at home against Slovan Bratislava after beating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in last season’s final.

PSG are only the second club after Real Madrid to retain the trophy in the Champions League era and are seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title.

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid, Arsenal visit Napoli, Barcelona face Feyenoord, Sporting CP meet Galatasaray, and Stuttgart host Viking.

Thursday: Manchester United Return

Manchester United return after two seasons away when they host Azerbaijan’s Sabah at Old Trafford.

Como make their European debut against RB Leipzig, while Fenerbahce host Roma, Bayern Munich face Bodo/Glimt, PSV meet Shakhtar Donetsk, and Slavia Prague play Lens.

Each of the 36 clubs faces eight different opponents in the league phase, which runs through January 27. The final will be played at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano on June 5.