Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 36 Iran-related targets, focusing on airlines and foreign networks that “support” Tehran’s aviation sector and the movement of weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo.

The Treasury Department said the Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted Iran’s remaining active airlines, along with foreign companies and intermediaries supporting Mahan Air, along with front companies, foreign intermediaries, and transshipment routes used to obtain US-origin aircraft and sensitive technology.

Companies in Turkiye, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia were among those Washington accused of providing aircraft parts, procurement assistance, or logistics to Iranian aviation networks. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network also issued an alert urging financial institutions to report procurement networks supporting the sector.

The measures are part of “Operation Economic Outcast,” which the US launched on August 24 to sever financial resources supporting the Iranian government. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that businesses dealing with Iranian airlines sanctioned on Tuesday risk being cut off from the global financial system.

Mahan Air has faced US sanctions since 2011, when OFAC designated it for providing financial, material, and technological support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.

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