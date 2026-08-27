Shafaq News- Monaco

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain were drawn against Barcelona and Manchester City in the 2026/27 league phase on Thursday, while Real Madrid will face Arsenal and Inter Milan in other marquee ties.

✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 1 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/OKyCVzJAJR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 27, 2026

PSG will host Barcelona and travel to Manchester City. Barcelona's draw also includes a home game against City and a trip to Paris.

Real Madrid will host Inter and travel to Arsenal, while Bayern Munich will host Arsenal and visit Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United, back in the Champions League after a two-season absence, will also travel to Atletico, while Liverpool will host Atletico and visit Inter.

The 36-team league phase runs from September 8 to January 27, with each club facing eight opponents, four at home and four away. The final will be played at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 5, 2027.