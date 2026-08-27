Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Thursday appointed former Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi as an adviser to the presidency, two days after the SDF formally dissolved as an independent military force.

Decree No. 164 of 2026 names Mustafa Khalil Abdi, known as Mazloum Abdi, an adviser to the Presidency of the Republic.

Read more: Kurdish leaders join Damascus governance after SDF, AANES integration

Abdi announced on August 25 that the SDF and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) had been dissolved, bringing their military and civilian institutions under Syrian state authority. SDF fighters were also integrated into Syrian army brigades and the force would no longer “operate independently.”

The dissolution followed the January 29 integration agreement, which provided for SDF military and administrative structures to enter Syrian state institutions and for oil fields, border crossings, prisons, and AANES-run institutions in northeastern Syria to come under state authority. That process built on the March 10, 2025 agreement signed by Al-Sharaa and Abdi to integrate civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the state, including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields, while guaranteeing citizenship, political participation, and constitutional rights for Kurds.