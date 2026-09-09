Shafaq News- Barcelona

Barcelona opened their Champions League campaign with a 5-1 rout of Feyenoord on Wednesday, as Raphinha scored twice to extend his prolific start to the season.

The Brazilian struck after three minutes at Camp Nou, while Karim Adeyemi doubled Barcelona’s lead in the 22nd minute with a powerful shot from outside the area.

Raphinha added his second after halftime before Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus struck, while Sem Steijn scored Feyenoord’s consolation.

The brace took Raphinha to eight goals in five matches this season. Flick has increasingly used the Brazilian through the center of Barcelona’s attack, a role in which he had already scored six times across the club’s opening four La Liga games.

Barcelona have now won all five competitive matches this season, scoring 22 goals after beginning their domestic campaign with four straight victories and a 17-2 aggregate score.

The result also gave Barcelona a strong start in their pursuit of the Champions League. The five-time champions have not won the competition since 2015, with Flick saying before the Feyenoord match that his squad has the quality to challenge for the title.

Wednesday’s match was only the third European meeting between the clubs. They previously met in the 1974/75 European Cup, drawing 0-0 in Rotterdam before Barcelona won 3-0 at Camp Nou.