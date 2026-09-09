Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “illegal” entry into Syrian territory and his visit to the Mount Hermon area, describing the moveas provocative and a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and international law.

The ministry said continued Israeli incursions and attacks inside Syrian territory represented “a dangerous escalation” that threatens security and stability across the region.

Damascus held Israel fully responsible for the consequences of the violations. It also called on the United Nations, international organizations, and influential states to fulfill their responsibilities by working to halt the attacks and restore the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Syria and Israel.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين في الجمهورية العربية السورية pic.twitter.com/3QQkw8Ug5C — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) September 9, 2026

Earlier, Netanyahu appeared in a video filmed at the top of Mount Hermon inside Syrian territory alongside his defense minister. He described Israel as having “absolute control”, threatening to bring down Iran’s regime and its "regional axis."