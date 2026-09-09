Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s First Deputy Parliament Speaker Adnan Fayhan said on Wednesday that Parliament fully supports the country’s anti-corruption campaign and that no one accused of corruption should be shielded from the law.

During a meeting with Federal Integrity Commission chief Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, Fayhan said the legislature backs the authorities responsible for protecting public funds, pursuing corruption cases and holding suspects accountable through legal and constitutional procedures.

Fayhan urged anti-corruption bodies to use what he described as broad parliamentary, political and public support to continue investigations and strengthen accountability.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi launched the Dawn Crackdown, a nationwide anti-corruption campaign, on June 28. By Aug. 9, at least 210 officials, lawmakers, public employees and business figures were detained. The campaign has since expanded beyond its initial raids to corruption investigations involving municipal offices, land registries, electricity institutions, banks, provincial administrations and senior political figures.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi