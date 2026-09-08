Shafaq News- Madrid

Real Madrid beat Inter 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, giving Jose Mourinho victory in his first Champions League match since returning to the club.

🙌 ¡Estreno con victoria en la Champions! pic.twitter.com/MRhPuii95y — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 8, 2026

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Federico Valverde doubled Madrid’s lead nine minutes later, capitalizing on an error by Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Inter pulled one back in the 77th minute when Carlos Augusto finished Lautaro Martinez’s cutback, but Madrid held on to open their 2026/27 league-phase campaign with three points.

CARLOS GETS US BACK IN IT 🖤💙KEEP PUSHING, LADS 👊#RealMadridInter 2-1 pic.twitter.com/VMiMNbxEdu — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter_en) September 8, 2026

The result also extended Madrid’s strong home record against Inter. They had won their previous seven home meetings with the Italian side and six of the last seven matches overall before Tuesday.

Mourinho faced the club he led to the Champions League title in 2010, beginning his second European campaign with Madrid after returning for another spell in charge.

Madrid entered the match after a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis, their first loss under Mourinho this season.

Real Madrid travel to Roma in their next Champions League match on October 14.