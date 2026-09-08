Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi authorities took custody of Iraq Al-Hadath director Bilal al-Maliki at Najaf International Airport on Tuesday, with plans to transfer him to Baghdad for questioning, a security source told Shafaq News.

Earlier, another security source told Shafaq News that Iranian authorities had detained al-Maliki in Mashhad at Iraq’s request. The detention followed preliminary statements reportedly made by Iraqi media personality Qusay Shafeeq, who is being held in connection with allegations of extortion, according to the source.

Intelligence coordination between Baghdad and Tehran was underway to return al-Maliki to Iraq and complete the legal and judicial procedures against him, the source said.

The case comes a day after Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad announced Shafeeq’s arrest, saying he had been caught “in the act” on allegations of extortion.

Shafeeq worked for Iraq Al-Hadath and hosted the television talk showFrom the State.