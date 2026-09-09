Shafaq News- Washington

The United States would continue targeting Iranian oil tankers in response to attacks on US warships and to increase economic pressure on Tehran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Ecuador after renewed attacks in the Gulf on Tuesday night, Rubio warned that Tehran would continue to “pay a price” for targeting US naval vessels.

“They don't hit our ships, but they lose five tankers. They lost five more last night. Four were damaged, one was sunk,” Rubio said.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would end “immediately after the election,” arguing that Tehran could no longer sustain the conflict.