Rubio warns US troops in Middle East within Iran’s missile range

Shafaq News– Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that 30,000 to 40,000 US troops deployed across the Middle East are within range of Iranian missiles and drones, while warning that no clear alternative exists for who would rule Iran if its supreme leader were removed.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said that Iran’s political structure has been in place for decades and that any attempt to dismantle it would require “a lot of careful thinking,” including the implications for US forces in the region.

Rubio said US troops are spread across nine locations in the Middle East and are exposed to Iranian capabilities, adding that US forces are fully prepared to defend themselves if targeted. He noted that Washington must maintain a sufficient military posture to deter attacks, respond if necessary, and prevent strikes against US forces and allies.

His remarks come amid continued pressure on Iran. According to the human rights group HRANA, aggregated data show 6,221 confirmed deaths linked to protests as of the 31st day of unrest, including 5,858 protesters and 100 children. The group reported 42,324 arrests and more than 11,000 severe injuries.