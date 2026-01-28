Al-Sulaymaniyah to honor fallen Kurdish fighter with ‘Kezi’ Monument

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Authorities in the Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province are preparing to establish a new memorial, the Kezi Monument, meaning “braided hair”, to honor a Kurdish female fighter killed during clashes between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Raqqa, a senior local official said.

Governor Haval Abu Bakr said on Wednesday that the initiative, proposed by artist Dilshad Bahdin, drew official support for its cultural and national symbolism. The monument, he added, was inspired by the cutting of the fighter’s braid and would stand as a symbol of dignity, resilience, and Kurdish national unity.

Abu Bakr noted the provincial government will begin consultations with relevant bodies in the coming days to advance the project and ensure its proper implementation.

The move follows symbolic protests by Kurdish women and girls, who braided their hair in solidarity with the fallen fighter, a gesture widely seen as both a tribute and a rejection of violence against women.