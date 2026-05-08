US awaits Iran decision on proposal to end war

Shafaq News- Rome

The United States expects Iran to respond on Friday to a proposal aimed at ending the war and beginning negotiations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters.

The US would assess the content of Iran’s response before determining next steps, indicating that progress depends on whether Tehran signals readiness for structured talks, Rubio noted.

He also warned that reports of Iran attempting to establish a body to control maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz would be “unacceptable,” describing such a move as a potential escalation affecting global shipping routes.

Citing an Iranian official, an Iranian media outlet reported earlier this week that Tehran is reviewing messages from the United States delivered through Pakistani mediators.

According to Axios, the proposed framework includes a temporary moratorium on Iran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for gradual US sanctions relief and the release of billions in frozen Iranian assets. The draft memorandum would also address freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides easing restrictions during a 30-day negotiation period. It envisions talks in locations such as Islamabad or Geneva to reach a broader agreement covering Iran’s nuclear program, inspections, and long-term limits on enrichment.