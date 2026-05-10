Trump rejects Iran response to US war-ending proposal

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday described Iran’s response to the US proposal aimed at ending the war as “totally unacceptable”.

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran’s response to the US proposal included several counteroffers but failed to meet key US demands regarding Tehran’s nuclear program and stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of using “delay, delay, delay” tactics with Washington and the international community for nearly five decades.