Iran proposes phased Hormuz reopening but rejects key US nuclear demands

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

Iran’s formal response to the latest US proposal for ending the regional war failed to satisfy key American demands over Tehran’s nuclear program and stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to a report published Sunday by The Wall Street Journal.

Citing informed sources, the newspaper indicated that Tehran submitted a multi-page response that included several counterproposals but stopped short of accepting core US conditions tied to long-term nuclear guarantees.

According to the report, Iran proposed diluting part of its highly enriched uranium stockpile while transferring the remaining material to a third country other than the United States.

Tehran also suggested linking a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the lifting of the US maritime blockade on Iranian ports, alongside a broader ceasefire arrangement.

The report added that Iran requested guarantees ensuring the return of transferred uranium if negotiations collapse in the future.

Iran also expressed willingness to suspend uranium enrichment for a period shorter than the 20-year freeze reportedly sought by Washington, while firmly rejecting any dismantling of its nuclear facilities.

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