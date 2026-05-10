Iran sends response to US proposal via Pakistan

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iran sent its response to the latest US proposal aimed at ending the war in the region through a Pakistani mediator, Iran’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

The proposed plan currently focuses on “ending the war in the region,” without providing further details about the contents of Tehran’s response.

Last Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said “very good talks” had taken place with Iran over the previous 24 hours, adding that a deal remained highly possible.

US media outlets reported that US-Iran talks could resume next week in Islamabad, as Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that messages between the two sides continue to be exchanged through the Pakistani mediator.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday instructed the country’s armed forces to continue confronting the “enemies” with strength and determination, according to Iranian state television.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned regional states against supporting the US military, while threatening attacks on American facilities, enemy vessels, and targets across the region if Iranian interests come under attack.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame