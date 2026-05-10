Tehran and Washington divided over US proposal

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Disagreements persist between Tehran and Washington, after Iran sent its response through Pakistani mediators to the latest American plan to end the Middle East war, US media outlets reported on Sunday.

Strait of Hormuz

Tehran views its control over the Strait of Hormuz as a major source of leverage in negotiations with Washington, which is not accepting Iran’s control over the waterway, and despite international opposition, the United States imposed a “tight” blockade on Iranian ports, presenting the measure as a key tool to pressure Tehran toward an agreement.

Uranium Enrichment

The United States maintains that Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon, an accusation Tehran denies, insisting its nuclear activities are intended solely for peaceful purposes.

Washington wants Iran to suspend enrichment activities for 20 years and surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, demands Tehran rejects while defending what it describes as its right to enrichment.

Ballistic Missiles

Before the war, Washington had demanded limits on the range of Iranian ballistic missiles to prevent them from reaching Israel, though it remains unclear whether the US will continue insisting on such restrictions after claiming recent military operations weakened Iran’s missile stockpile. Tehran, however, continues to reject negotiations over its ballistic missile program, arguing that its conventional weapons capabilities are non-negotiable and maintaining that it still possesses a large missile arsenal.

Sanctions and Frozen Assets

Tehran is seeking relief from US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets abroad, and compensation for war-related damages, though there appears to be little indication Washington is prepared to accept compensation demands. It also remains unclear whether Iran will continue insisting on the issue as a condition for a broader agreement.

Hezbollah

Iran insists that any peace agreement must include an Israeli halt to the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a condition Israel rejects, as attention turns to how the US administration will respond to Tehran’s latest reply to the proposal.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame