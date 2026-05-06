Trump: US-Iran deal could be reached before China visit next week

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that reaching an agreement with Iran before his planned visit to China next week remains possible, amid reports that negotiations between Washington and Tehran could soon resume in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

In remarks to PBS News, Trump revealed that the proposed arrangement includes transferring Iranian uranium to the United States as part of a new deal. He also suggested that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, are “unlikely” to participate in the next round of discussions.

The Wall Street Journal reported that talks between Washington and Tehran could resume next week in the Pakistani capital despite major differences over uranium enrichment limits and inspection mechanisms.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that reviews of exchanged draft proposals remain underway and that Tehran has not yet delivered its formal response through Pakistani mediators, indicating that no reply has so far been submitted regarding US views on Iran’s 14-point proposal.

Axios previously reported that the United States and Iran are nearing a preliminary agreement aimed at ending the conflict and opening broader nuclear negotiations. The proposed one-page memorandum of understanding would establish a 30-day framework covering Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief, and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Sources told the outlet that Washington expects Tehran’s response on unresolved issues within the next 48 hours, describing the current negotiations as the closest the two sides have come to a deal since the conflict began.