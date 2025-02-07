US Republican Congressman calls Trump’s Gaza plan a ‘revealing moment’

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw accused Arab nations of "hypocrisy" regarding the Palestinian cause, arguing that President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gaza had “exposed their unwillingness to take responsibility.”

In an interview with CNN, Crenshaw claimed that Arab states project support for Palestinians but avoid direct involvement. He added that “no Arab country is offering to take in Gaza’s refugees, nor are they even willing to allocate funds to support them.”

Crenshaw speculated that the Trump administration might eventually reconsider its proposal to relocate Gaza’s residents but dismissed the possibility of US troops being deployed in the Strip.

Notably, Trump had announced his intent for the United States to assume control of Gaza following the evacuation of its population, describing it as a "long-term American asset," during a press conference at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

For his part, Netanyahu defended Trump’s vision, saying, “The idea is simply to allow those who want to leave Gaza to do so. What’s wrong with that? They can leave, they can return later, they can move elsewhere and come back. But first, Gaza needs to be rebuilt.”

The proposal has triggered sharp opposition from various international actors, who argue that any solution for Gaza must "uphold Palestinian rights and adhere to international law."